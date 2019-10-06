Taylor Edwards makes USA Softball Women’s national team

Former Nebraska softball All-American Taylor Edwards has been named to the 2020 USA Softball Women’s National Team, as a replacement player. Edwards is one of 18 athletes to make the roster, including three replacement players. The team will represent the United States at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics and a full roster can be found here.

Edwards is no stranger to the international spotlight. She represented the United States in 2018 after being selected to the Women's National Team, which went on to win the Softball World Championship later that year.

Edwards was a four-year starting catcher for Nebraska from 2011 to 2014. The only All-America catcher in program history and a three-time all-conference performer, Edwards was also selected as the 2014 Division I Catcher of the Year. She earned third-team All-America accolades as a freshman in 2011, when she was one of 25 finalists for the USA Softball Player of the Year Award. Edwards earned All-America recognition again as a senior in 2014, when she was named a first-team All-American, the sixth Husker to be a first-team selection.

Edwards ended her career with 17 school records and a pair of NCAA records. The national records she held included most grand slams in a game (2 in 2013) and most consecutive games with a home run (6 in 2011). Edwards set Nebraska career records with 54 home runs, four grand slams, 150 walks and 39 hit-by-pitches. She also owned Husker season records for walks (41 in 2013), hit-by-pitches (16 in 2013) and grand slams, in addition to game records with four runs scored, eight RBIs, four walks and three hit-by-pitches.

In addition to her three Husker career records, Edwards ended her career ranked second in school history in RBIs (202), third in runs (177) and total bases (423), fourth in slugging percentage (.629), fifth in doubles (41), sixth in hits (220), eighth in at bats (673) and games played (233) and 14th in batting average (.327). In her career, Edwards hit .327 with 220 hits, 177 runs, 41 doubles, 54 home runs, 202 RBIs and 150 walks. She posted a .471 on-base percentage and a .629 slugging percentage while earning 231 career starts.

Following her Husker career, Edwards was the No. 8 overall pick in the 2014 National Pro Fastpitch (NPF) Draft. She has played professionally each of the last seven season and won three straight NPF championships in 2015, 2016 and 2017. Edwards was a two-time All-NPF selection and also played professionally in Japan.

