Ted Silva hired at USC

Former Nebraska assistant baseball coach Ted Silva has been hired at the University of Southern California. He will be the Trojans' pitching coach.

Silva served eight seasons on Nebraska's coaching staff under Darin Erstad. He was the Huskers pitching coach, associate head coach and recruiting coordinator. With the Huskers, Silva produced multiple all-conference performers and MLB draft picks.

Silva is a graduate of Cal St-Fullerton. His new position at USC brings him back to the West Coast, where he played and coached before moving to Lincoln.

