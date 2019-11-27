The Defending National Champs are already rolling this season

SEWARD, Neb. (KOLN) - The Concordia Bulldogs are making noise early for women's hoops.

The dogs are ranked #1 nationally, the stats are pretty crazy. They average 104.7 points a game. They rank 1st in scoring margin, turnovers and steals.
The defending national champs are undefeated at 7-0 this season.

 