Three in-state recruits pledge to Huskers

The good news kept rolling in for Will Bolt and the Nebraska baseball team on Monday. Bolt received verbal commitments from three in-state prospects in a 6-hour span. CJ Hood, Max Anderson, and Tucker Timmerman all pledged to join the Big Red.

Hood is a junior outfielder/pitcher from Norris. He is the younger brother of Byron Hood, who played for the Huskers from 2015-2019.

Anderson is a huge pick-up for the Huskers. He's the reigning Gatorade State Player of the Year in Nebraska after a standout high school career at Millard West. Anderson had previously committed to Texas A&M.

Timmerman is a young infielder/pitcher from Beatrice. Timmerman is a sophomore-to-be for the Orangemen.