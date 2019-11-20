Top 10 Opponents await 6th-ranked Huskers

The No. 6 Nebraska volleyball team hits the road for a pair of top-10 Big Ten matches this weekend. The Huskers will face No. 7 Minnesota on Friday at 8 p.m. at Maturi Pavilion. Then on Sunday, the Big Red travels to No. 5 Wisconsin for a 1:30 p.m. matinee against the league-leading Badgers at the Wisconsin Field House. Both matches will be televised on BTN and streamed on FoxSports.com and the FoxSports app.

At 15-1, Wisconsin leads the Big Ten standings with four matches to go. Nebraska and Minnesota are tied with Penn State for second place with 14-2 conference records. Penn State hosts both Wisconsin and Minnesota the last weekend of the season.

Friday's match at Minnesota can be heard on Husker Sports Network radio affiliates, including 107.3 FM in Lincoln and 105.9 FM in Omaha. Sunday's match at Wisconsin will air on 107.3 FM in Lincoln and AM 590 in Omaha. A live audio stream will be provided at Huskers.com and also on the official Huskers app. John Baylor is in his 26th season doing play-by-play for the Husker volleyball program. Lauren (Cook) West, a former All-America setter for the Huskers, will provide color commentary.

Series History

• Nebraska is 34-9 all-time against Minnesota. The Golden Gophers won both matches last year by 3-1 scores. NU's last win against Minnesota at Maturi Pavilion was Oct. 22, 2014.

• Nebraska is 19-6-1 all-time against Wisconsin. The Badgers swept the Huskers, 25-22, 25-21, 25-22, in Lincoln on Oct. 5 for their fifth win in the last seven match-ups. NU has not beaten UW since Sept. 30, 2017. The Huskers' last victory in Madison was Nov. 8, 2013.

Coaches

• John Cook: 20th year at Nebraska (582-79); 27th year overall (743-152)

• Hugh McCutcheon: 8th year at Minnesota (209-51)

• Kelly Sheffield: 7th year at Wisconsin (179-47); 19th year overall (452-159)

About the Huskers

• Nebraska is 22-3 (14-2 Big Ten) and is riding a six-match win streak.

• Over the last five seasons, Nebraska has a 58-3 record in the months of November and December. The Huskers haven't lost in the month of November since Nov. 23, 2016 at Minnesota.

• The Huskers rank seventh in the nation and first in the Big Ten with an opponent hitting percentage of .139 this season.

• Nebraska has the No. 2 offensive (.286) and No. 1 defensive (.142) marks in the Big Ten during conference play.

• In Big Ten play, the Huskers rank second in kills (14.49 per set) and assists (13.39 per set), trailing Wisconsin in both categories.

• Lexi Sun leads the NU attack with 3.50 kills per set and adds 2.46 digs per set playing all six rotations. Sun's 19 service aces are second-most on the team this season. Sun is approaching 1,000 career kills, as she has 986 entering Friday's match at Minnesota.

• All-America middle blocker Lauren Stivrins averages 2.68 kills and 1.05 blocks per set while hitting a team-best .406 this season. She has a .457 hitting percentage in conference play.

• Jazz Sweet is putting down 2.74 kills per set on the season, second-most on the team.

• Freshman Madi Kubik adds 2.70 kills and 2.38 digs per set. Kubik had double-digit kills in just four of the Huskers' first 15 matches this season, but she has 10 or more kills in eight of the last 10 matches, averaging 3.42 kills per set in that span. In the last month, Kubik has won two Big Ten Freshman of the Week and one Big Ten Player of the Week accolades.

• Nicklin Hames provides 10.97 assists per set and 2.90 digs per set. She has 13 double-doubles on the season, and in conference play she is second in the Big Ten in assists per set at 11.58. Hames has a team-best 20 aces this season.

• Callie Schwarzenbach leads the team in blocks at 1.15 per set. Schwarzenbach has at least four blocks in each of the last five matches.

• Freshman libero Kenzie Knuckles is leading the Huskers in digs with 3.88 per set this season.

Scouting Minnesota

• Minnesota (20-4, 14-2 Big Ten) leads all Big Ten teams in blocks (2.82 per set) and digs (16.99 per set).

• Stephanie Samedy leads a balanced Gopher attack with 3.23 kills per set. Alexis Hart adds 3.06 kills per set.

• Regan Pittman leads all Big Ten players with 1.44 blocks per set, which ranks ninth nationally.

• Libero CC McGraw is third in the Big Ten with 4.41 digs per set.

Scouting Wisconsin

• Wisconsin leads the Big Ten in hitting percentage (.291), kills (14.52 per set), assists (13.78) and aces (1.69).

• Dana Rettke is third in the Big Ten with 3.87 kills per set and has a .399 hitting percentage on the season.

• Molly Haggerty provides 3.48 kills per set, and Grace Loberg adds 3.29 per set. Rettke, Haggerty and Loberg all rank in the top 15 in the Big Ten in kills.

• Setter Sydney Hilley averages 12.08 assists per set to lead all players in the Big Ten and rank second in the country.