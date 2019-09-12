UNK falls in home opener to Central Oklahoma

KEARNEY, Neb. (KSNB) UNK in their home opener against Central Oklahoma.

Darrius Webb notches a touchdown in the 2nd quarter to put the Lopers up 10-7 at halftime.

UNK would extend the lead to 10, entering the 4th quarter, but Central Oklahoma adds three scores in six minutes to take the game.

UNK falls 28-23.

 