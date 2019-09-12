UNK falls in home opener to Central Oklahoma

Click Here to access the online Public Inspection File
Viewers with disabilities can get assistance accessing this station's FCC Public Inspection File by contacting the station with the information listed below. Questions or concerns relating to the accessibility of the FCC's online public file system should be directed to the FCC at 888-225-5322, 888-835-5322 (TTY), or fccinfo@fcc.gov.
Public File Liaison:
Amy Osterhoudt - 402-467-9206 or Troy Frankforter - 402-467-9265
Station Contact Info:
KOLN-TV
Call Newsroom: 402-467-9270
Call Office: 402-467-4321
840 North 40th
Lincoln, NE 68503
News Tips: desk@1011now.com
General Email: front.desk@1011now.com
KGIN-TV
Call: 308-382-6100
3415 W State St, Ste C
Grand Island, NE 68803