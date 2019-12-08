UNK headed to the Elite Eight

The second-ranked Nebraska-Kearney volleyball team has been seeded second in the 2019 Elite Eight and will face Gannon (Pa.) University Thursday at 3:30 p.m. (Central) in a national quarterfinal match in Denver, Colo.

The Lopers (36-0) have never faced the Golden Knights (30-6) on the volleyball court. The UNK/GU winner takes on the winner of third-seed and 19th-ranked Rockhurst (32-7) and sixth-seeded Carson-Newman, Tenn. (28-7) on Friday at a time to be announced. The other side of the bracket features top-seeded Cal State San Bernardino (30-0), fourth-seeded Regis (28-4), fifth-seeded Saint Leo, Fla. (24-10) and eighth-seeded Molloy, N.Y. (28-4).

All of UNK's matches can be heard live on "The River" FM 93.1 FM with live video streaming and live stat links available as well. Those will be listed on the Loper volleyball schedule page when they are known.

Gannon is in the NCAA Tournament for an 11th straight season and won the Atlantic Region by sweeping top-seed and 15th-ranked Wheeling (W.V.) in the finals. The Golden Knights were regular season champions of the Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference (PSAC) and reached the Final Four two years ago.

Former RMAC rival Metro State University is serving as host of this year's Elite Eight. Matches will be played in the Auraria Event Center with tickets being $20 (adult all-session), $10 (student/senior all-session), $12 (adult single session) and $6 (student/senior single session). For additional information go to the tourney website.