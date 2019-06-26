Vanderbilt wins College World Series

The Vanderbilt Commodores defeated the Michigan Wolverines 8-2 in Omaha to win the 2019 College World Series.

Vanderbilt players celebrate their win over Michigan in the College World Series. (Source: KOLN)

This is Vanderbilt's second CWS title in six years under coach Tim Corbin. The Commodores put up eight runs on nine hits Wednesday night. Vanderbilt's game two pitcher, Kumar Rocker, was named this year's Most Outstanding Player.

Vanderbilt came back after losing the first game in the best-of-three series, beating Michigan Tuesday night 4-1. The Commodores ended the season with a 59-12 record.

