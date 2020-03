Ashtyn Veerbeek cracked the starting rotation on the Nebraska women's basketball team during the 2019-2020 season. The sophomore forward started 29 times for the Huskers. However, her career in Lincoln has come to an end.

Veerbeek announced on Wednesday she's transferring to Dordt University. The NAIA school is located in her hometown of Sioux Center, Iowa.

Veerbeek averaged more than 7 points per game over 59 games with the Huskers.