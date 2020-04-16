First look at Huskers' virtual spring game

There will be a tunnel walk and touchdowns experienced in a totally different way on Saturday.

Nebraska's spring game is going virtual using an X-Box and the popular EA Sports video game, NCAA Football.

Rosters have been custom-made featuring the program's greatest players.

It may be fictitious football but the Huskers are making it as real-life as possible using a live radio broadcast team, the band and even a half-time interview with legendary coach Tom Osborne.

Nebraska Senior Deputy Athletic Director Garrett Klassy leads the project.

He and his team have leaned on the creativity and technology over the past three weeks.

The game will be broadcast online and on the Huskers' social media platforms.

The first half of the game will be a computer simulation.

The third and fourth quarters will have two mystery gamers at the controls.

Their identities will be revealed after the game.