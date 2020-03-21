Vontz back on home course after season ends with Creighton

Lincoln Southwest grad Nate Vontz is back golfing on his home course after his season was cut short at Creighton due to concerns over the coronavirus.

"It's been pretty wild and everything happened pretty quickly. We were in South Carolina preparing for our next tournament and found out that was canceled and then we found out the rest of the season is canceled. It's pretty eye-opening for the team and we were pretty bummed out about it," said Vontz.

Vontz, a junior at Creigton, scored as the team's best golfer this season and was hopeful about competing in postseason tournaments.

"The season was pretty good for myself individually, I've been reaching my goals. I'm really happy with how I was playing. I mean, it's hard to think to what I think what I'm going to do these next few months and to focus on school work."

Vontz says he will continue to help out at Highlands Golf Course in Lincoln and will begin online classes on Monday.