Wahoo wins Class C1 championship, first football title in school history

By  | 
Posted:  | 
Updated: Tue 10:50 PM, Nov 26, 2019

LINCOLN, Neb. On a snowy day at Memorial Stadium, the Wahoo Warriors capped off a perfect season by beating Pierce 38-0 in the Class C1 Champiosnhip. It's Wahoo's first football title in school history.

Senior running back Trevin Luben led the way for Wahoo with 5 touchdowns on the ground. On the defensive side, the Warriors forced five turnovers.

 