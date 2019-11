The Class C1 Championship features a perennial power and a first-time finalist. Pierce and Wahoo play in a highly-anticipated title tilt on Tuesday at 10:15 a.m. The Warriors have been motivated to reach Memorial Stadium all season.

Along the way, the wins have piled up for Wahoo. Chad Fox's team owns a 12-0 record behind a veteran line and All-State running back in Trevin Luben. The Warriors' average margin of victory is more than 35 points.