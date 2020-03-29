Wan'Dale Robinson back home, working out at dad's gym

With spring football practice on hold, some Nebraska football players are back at home. That includes Wan'Dale Robinson who's back in Kentucky and working out in his dad's gym.

Dale Robinson runs GURU Fitness and is currently teaching classes online early in the morning.

"Some people were actually laid off, some people are not able to get out and do the things they want to to do. So, we actually give them that hour of day where they actually don't have to think about anything but just working out," said the older Robinson.

With the Husker wide receiver being back home, that means Wan'Dale gets to train in his father's gym.

"They (Nebraska coaching staff) would see my dad and how I was always working out and they knew that I was always going to workout. So it was a really easy transition especially going home and I knew I had a gym and still being able to run and stuff like that so I was all good," said Robinson.

Wan'Dale hopes to get back to Lincoln as does his father, who likes attending games in person. For now, Wan'Dale's message to Nebraska fans is: "Stay safe, stay strong and hopefully this all ends and then we can get back to being at Memorial Stadium with you guys."