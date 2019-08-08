Wan'Dale Robinson shows versatility at fall camp

The Nebraska football media guide lists Wan'Dale Robinson as a wide receiver, but he has also been practicing running back this fall camp.

Wan'Dale Robinson at practice. (Credit: KOLN)

Robinson has been one the stars early this fall camp. The freshman has tremendous speed, and the ability to catch or run the football.

"He's everything that we hoped for, and he keeps getting better," offensive coordinator Troy Walters said. "He makes plays as a receiver and he's making plays as a running back, and so that dual threat option is going to cause challenges for opposing defenses."

Lining Robinson up at various spots is exactly what Frost wants to do. This is a common trait among successful offenses, like Frost's Oregon offense.

"He's definitely going to play running back. I mean he's really really good. The good thing is we have guys who can do that now. They can be receivers and running backs," running backs coach Ryan Held said.

Robinson was the high school player of the year in Kentucky. He arrived in Lincoln this spring.