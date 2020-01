Eric Warfield played in 115 games during his NFL career. All 115 were with the Kansas City Chiefs.

Warfield was drafted by Kansas City in the 7th round of the 1998 NFL Draft. He was selected as a cornerback, despite a standout career at safety with the Huskers.

Warfield says he has a deep passion for both the Huskers and Chiefs. He's followed the Chiefs closely this season, attending multiple games. Warfield says he's praying for the Chiefs to win Super Bowl LIV, which is Sunday in Miami.