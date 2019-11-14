Waverly, Omaha Skutt meet again in State Semifinals

Waverly's 2018 season ended in the State Semifinals against Omaha Skutt. The Vikings hope the same won't be true again in 2019. The Vikings and Skyhawks meet again on Friday in Omaha. It'll be the third meeting between the schools over the past year.

In October, Waverly and Omaha Skutt played in the regular season. In an instant classic, the Skyhawks prevailed in double overtime, 28-21. Waverly players say they're excited to get another shot at the defending Class B champions. The Skyhawks enter Friday's match-up on a 25-game winning streak.