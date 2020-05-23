Waverly coaches and athletes excited to get back into weight room

After a few months of the school weight rooms being closed, Waverly athletes and coaches are eager to get back into the workout facilities beginning in June.

"I know the coaches are excited to see the kids again, I'm excited to see them. I do think it's important to get them back in the swing of things, start to develop some of those healthy habits as far as going to bed at a good time and getting up and working out together," said Anthony Harms, who is Waverly's strength and conditioning coach.

Governor Pete Ricketts recently announced that schools can reopen their school weight room with several rules set in place.

"I feel really good about what we're going to be able to do. Our kids are great, they're going to do whatever it takes to be able to get in there because I know they miss it and they have a lot of fun in the summer and they're ready to get back to that," added Harms.