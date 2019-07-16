Webster returns to Lincoln, coaches at youth camp

Tai Webster is teaming up with friend and mentor Thomas Viglianco at a youth basketball camp in Lincoln this week. The 3-day event attracts players from 3rd to 9th grade. Webster admits the camp is his first time coaching in a lead role and he's enjoying the experience.

""I just hope that they find that same passion I have for basketball," Webster said. "Life is much bigger than hoops, but if I can make a couple of kids smile for a couple of hours, that's cool with me"

Webster just completed his second season of professional basketball. He's currently playing in Turkey while also preparing for the World Cup. Webster will play for his home country of New Zealand later this summer with hopes of qualifying for the 2020 Olympics.