Will Honas gets second chance at junior year

Nebraska linebacker Will Honas is benefiting from a new NCAA rule that allows players to keep their redshirt if they play in four games or less. Honas played in only four in 2018 after suffering a knee injury on September 29th against Purdue.

(Source: 1011 Sports) Will Honas

At the time, Honas was discouraged by the abrupt end of his first season in a Husker uniform. Now, he is thankful for the timing.

""I'm fortunate it happened in that fourth game," Honas said. "It would've been even worse if I only got (to play) half of the year."

Honas says he is fully recovered from surgery to repair a torn ACL. He looks to contribute to Nebraska's defense after recording 15 tackles in limited time last fall.

