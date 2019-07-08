William Nixon commits as Husker wide-receiver

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN)- The Huskers got a wide receiver commit on Monday; William Nixon of Waco, Texas.
The 2020 recruit chooses the Huskers over Baylor, Notre Dame and Purdue. Nixon’s father, Jeff Nixon, is currently the co-offensive coordinator at Baylor. The Midway high school product is a three star on both 247 and Rivals.
COMMITTED! University of Nebraska ��#GBR - Thanks to all my Waco Midway coaches and teammates for putting in work with me! Let’s get it this year! pic.twitter.com/GmErtws4Wb— William Nixon (@william_nixonTD) July 8, 2019