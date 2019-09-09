Williams out for "foreseeable future"

Deontai Williams posing. (Source: KOLN)
Mon 1:29 PM, Sep 09, 2019

Nebraska defensive back Deontai Williams recently had shoulder surgery. As a result, Williams will be out for the "foreseeable future," according to head coach Scott Frost.

Williams recorded two tackles this season. He was injured during the Huskers' season opener versus South Alabama.

 