Williams commits to Oklahoma State

Multiple Division-I men's basketball programs pursued Donovan Williams. The 4-star guard's recruitment brought several high-profile coaches to the Cornhusker state during the past season. Williams, after weighing his options, plans on attending Oklahoma State.

The Lincoln North Star senior averaged 28 points and 8 rebounds while earning All-State honors. Williams missed the first half of his senior campaign with a knee injury. He's rated among the top 150 prospects nationally.

Williams chose Oklahoma State over Kansas State and Texas. He originally committed to Nebraska, but re-opened his recruitment in December. Williams says he is motivated to prove his doubters wrong.