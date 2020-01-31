Williams trains Chiefs star Hill, other NFL players in off-season

Lincoln has become a common destination for NFL players looking for off-season training. Tyreek Hill, Ryan Grant and Sammy Watkins are among those that connect with Keith Williams for private workouts at Speedway Sports Complex. Williams coached at Nebraska from 2015 to 2017 under Mike Riley. He's remained in Lincoln while his daughter finishes high school.

Williams has developed a close relationship with Hill, who is one of the star players for the Kansas City Chiefs. 1011 NOW Sports Director Kevin Sjuts chatted with Williams about Hill and Super Bowl LIV.

Watch 1011 NOW at 6 and 10pm on Friday to see the interview.