Wisconsin makes 18 3-pointers, Huskers lose fourth straight

Brad Davison scored 14 points, D'Mitrik Trice added 11 points, 10 rebounds and seven assists and Wisconsin used a big second half to power past Nebraska 82-68. After leading 39-38 at halftime, the Badgers opened the second half on a 20-4 run to hand the Cornhuskers their fourth straight loss. Davison sparked the surge by knocking down back-to-back 3s out of the locker room.

Dachon Burke Jr. had a game-high 20 points and Kevin Cross scored 17 off the bench for Nebraska, which countered with a 19-7 run of its own to pull within 66-61.

POSTGAME NOTES

*-Nebraska’s 10-0 run in the first half against Wisconsin is NU’s 14th double-figure run of the season

*-Nebraska’s 38 first-half points was the most Wisconsin has given up in Big Ten play this year and their second-highest first-half total allowed this year (41 vs. UW-Milwaukee)

*-With six assists tonight, Cam Mack now has 129 on the season, which is the most by a Husker in the Big Ten era. Mack also has reached double figures 17 times this season.

*-Dachon Burke Jr. reached double figures for the 11th time this season and his 20 points was his third 20-point effort of the year and first since scoring a career high 25 at Indiana on Dec. 13

*-Kevin Cross’ 17 points is his sixth double-figure effort of the season, and most points since scoring 19 against Southern Utah on Nov. 9

*-Nebraska finished +20 in points in the paint tonight. Prior to tonight, its previous best was +14 vs. Texas A&M Corpus-Christi and +4 in Big Ten action.