Wounded Warrior Project helps veterans play sled hockey

The Wounded Warrior adaptive sports program helped veterans get on the ice at the Breslow Center in Lincoln recently. It's aimed to help vets get out and participate in activities.

Helping lead the effort is Jerry DeVaul, the president of the Warrior Avs sled hockey team.

"The pure freedom that you get from skating which you normally don't have being in a wheelchair or being disabled, you lose a lot of that mobility but when you get out on the ice for the first time, you get that mobility back and that speed and adrenaline that you were originally able to get before hand," said DeVaul.

The Wounded Warrior Project helps connect veterans to peers, programs, and communities.