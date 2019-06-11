York's Brady Danielson from Northern to UND

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - York's standout, Brady Danielson, was committed to Division II Northern State for basketball, but is now attending the University of North Dakota after a coaching change.

Paul Sather, who recruited Danielson, was named UND's new head coach earlier this month.

The sharp shooting guard helped the Dukes to a state championship last year.

 