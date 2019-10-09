Nebraska's offense looking to step up against undefeated Minnesota

Lincoln, Neb. -- The Nebraska football team worked out in full pads for two hours on Wednesday inside the Hawks Championship Center.

Offensive Coordinator Troy Walters addressed the media following practice and talked about more wide receivers seeing action in practice this week.

"This week a lot of receivers got reps," Walters said. "Darien Chase got reps, Jaron Woodyard got a bunch of reps with the ones. Mike [Williams] is still getting reps. Kade Warner seems like he's healthy so he's getting reps, so all hands on deck. We have to play guys that are healthy and those guys have had good practices so we'll go with whoever is healthy."

Walters went on discuss the quarterback situation and if anything would with Noah Vedral under center.

"No, we do what we do," Walters said. "He knows this offense, he knows the system, he's athletic. So we're excited. If it's Noah, we feel like we could go to Minnesota and win. If it's Adrian [Martinez] we have to go play our best game and try to go out and get a win."

Walters said all of the quarterbacks have handled preparations well for this week's game.

"They've been excellent," Walters said. "We've had a great week. In fact today was probably our best Wednesday we've had all year. Guys understand next man up, and the guys understand that you've got to be ready when your number is called and Noah is that type of young man. He prepares like he's going to be the starter, he prepares like he's going to play every down. So when his number is called he's ready to go.

"We've had a great week of practice, guys have really stepped up, seized the moment, seized the opportunity and I look forward to Saturday night."

Walters finished up by talking about what it's like as an offensive coordinator of a high-powered offense to win a game 13-10 like Nebraska did last week.

"It's a little frustrating," Walters said. "Our job is to score points, but it's also encouraging that if we don't live up to our expectations, defense is good enough to win us games. Coach (Erik) Chinander and that staff is doing a tremendous job over there and it gives us comfort and confidence to know we can win a low scoring game, but our standards are scoring points and to score 13, that was a good Northwestern defense, solid, and we face another good defense in Minnesota, so we have to prepare and try and go out there and score. It's probably going to take more than 13 points this week."

The Huskers will continue preparations for Minnesota with a practice Thursday. Kickoff is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. in Minneapolis with live television coverage provided by FS1.