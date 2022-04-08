Bob Evnen (Bob Evnen)

SECRETARY OF STATE

Bob Evnen, Incumbent

Political Party: Republican

Previous related work experience/political offices held:

Nebraska Secretary of State, 2019-present; Member, Nebraska State Board of Education, 2005-2012; Attorney in private practice, 1987-2018.

Why are you running for office?

I’m running to continue my work expanding Nebraska’s economy through trade missions that increase Nebraska’s export markets, to continue securing Nebraska elections through Voter ID, Winner-Take-All in casting our electoral votes, prohibiting private funding of election operations (so-called “Zuckerbucks”), further securing ballot drop boxes, and to continue to lead our state in the many other duties of the Secretary of State.

What will be your top issue to tackle if elected?

Further securing our elections, especially in early voting; opening and expanding international markets for Nebraska agriculture and other businesses.