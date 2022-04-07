Brett Lindstrom (Brett Lindstrom)

Brett Lindstrom

Political Party: Republican

Running Mate: Dave Rippe

Tell us about yourself.

I am a lifelong Nebraskan - graduating from Millard West High School and following in the footsteps of my father and two uncles to play football for the Huskers. I enjoy spending my free time in Omaha with my wife, Leigh, and our three young children, Colette, Barron, and Olivia.

Why are you running for this office?

It’s time for a New Generation of Leadership to lead Nebraska forward. I’m running for Governor to make our state competitive, and one where our children want to grow and stay. As Governor I will cut taxes and grow our economy. I am tired of Nebraska being 49th and 50th and want to make sure Nebraska not only competes but leads moving forward.

What would be your top priority if elected?

Slash the income tax for working Nebraskans. To grow Nebraska’s economy, I would eliminate the income tax for the majority of Nebraskans.

What relevant experience would you bring to the office?

I believe the experiences I have gained and relationships I have developed during my 8 years in the Legislature not only set me apart from the other candidates – but prepare me to step right into the Governorship and get to work for Nebraska on day one. I’ve worked to cut taxes, spurring economic growth, and making Nebraska a great place to work and to save.

Do you support tax relief for Nebraskans? If so, what type and how would you make it happen?

Tax cuts are my top priority, in particular the income tax. I would cut the rate to 0% on incomes under $50,000 for single filing individuals, and under $100,000 for married filing jointly. The tax rate would be slashed to 5.60% on all income above $50,000 for single filers, and above $100,000 for joint filers. Eventually, the plan would cut the second bracket to 4.99%.

Nebraska’s property taxes put our agricultural producers at a competitive disadvantage, and they stifle growth throughout our state. By reducing the Local Effort Rate and increasing the Allocated Income Tax, we can facilitate significant property tax relief rapidly. Nebraska currently ranks 49th in the United States for state aid to education, with 87 of 244 school districts receiving state aid. This results in drastically different funding amounts for rural and urban schools. My plan creates a fair funding model for education, while making Nebraska more competitive for growth.

Nebraska has consistently recorded one of the lowest unemployment rates during the pandemic. How would you continue the streak as governor?

Low unemployment rates are a good headline but are not good for business - to compete, Nebraska must focus on developing its workforce. Workforce development is essential for Nebraska to reverse the brain drain of our best and brightest young people. Focusing on developing educational opportunities for critical industries, like healthcare and manufacturing, will ensure access to opportunities and services in all parts of Nebraska.

As Governor, I will work with leaders across our state to build and market a Nebraska that is able to grow. I will tackle rural economic development head-on, address workforce housing, better connect our schools and kids to employment and opportunity, and work to develop solutions that allow Nebraska to compete with any state in the country.

What plan do you have to make housing more affordable for Nebraskans?

I support the Rural Workforce Housing Act, which will strengthen our communities and ensure that Nebraska’s main streets remain competitive places to live and to do business. Programs like the Rural Workforce Housing Act must maintain funding and allow for opportunities in our rural communities. These programs provide vital grant funding to nonprofit development organizations in eligible communities in Nebraska. My plan would allow for continued funding to address the demand for quality and affordable housing.

How would you address concerns from business owners across the state dealing with supply chain issues and labor shortages?

There are currently more than 60,000 available jobs in Nebraska. Without a plan, without immediate action, Nebraska will face a critical shortage of medical personnel by 2025 and numerous other sectors of Nebraska are already facing shortages that are decreasing their competitiveness.

Nebraska is well suited to expand our manufacturing and other skilled sectors with high-paying, highly skilled jobs with the right advocate leading our state. We must encourage and invest in more partnerships between K-12 schools, community colleges, and our state’s colleges and universities to prepare our young people to enter the workforce, skilled and ready to earn a competitive wage. We will continue to develop world class programs to encourage internships and apprenticeships. When we invest in Nebraskans, we cannot lose.

In addition, infrastructure investment is long overdue throughout Nebraska, and the next Governor will have a unique opportunity to invest in our state. Every Nebraska business relies on safe roads, reliable utilities, and a comprehensive infrastructure backbone that connects Nebraska to the world. These resources need to be modernized and upgraded to be competitive in a global economy.

As governor, how would you address overcrowding within the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services?

I would like to see us funding and addressing the addiction, mental health, job training and workforce issues of the current inmate population before we build another prison. I think there is a distinction between violent criminals and for example those who were locked up for nonviolent offenses. Obviously violent offenders belong in prison, but I think there are people who we can do a better job rehabilitating. I’m not inclined to support building another prison until we do a better job with the current inmate population.

Do you believe Nebraska’s elections are free, fair and secure?

I believe Nebraska has had free and fair elections. I have heard a lot of concerns from voters and believe that it’s important to be proactive instead of reactive to make sure we have transparency around our elections process. One way to do this is implementation of stricter voter identification laws to add a sense of trust in the way our elections are conducted. I was a cosponsor of Senator Slama’s bill (LR3CA) for stricter voter ID requirements.