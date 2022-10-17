Cameron Hall (Cameron Hall)

Cameron Hall

Candidate for Lancaster County Commissioner District 1

Republican

Previous related work experience/political offices held:

I have worked since the day I was legally old enough to have a job and excelled in all my positions. I also have strong leadership skills and have held positions of leadership in many places in my life. I currently build homes for families with NuHaven Builders, a residential construction company I started with my father. At NuHaven I lead teams of sub-contractors, manage project scheduling, oversee all of the businesses in house accounting as well as train and manage NuHavens work force. I have gained valuable experience running this company and am ready to run our county as well.

Why are you running for office?

I am running because I care about the future of our county and feel that we have been moving in the wrong direction over the past number of years. We need strong leadership on our county board, and I believe I can bring those aspects as well as some new ideas to our board of commissioners.

What will be your top issue to tackle if elected?

Fiscal Responsibility our county needs to back to focusing on a needs-based budget where we are spending money because it truly benefits the community and not just because we have it in our pockets. Focusing on what expenditures would make this a better place to live and investing in programs that will make a difference for you. We need to make strides toward ending our reign as having the top 10 worst property tax rates and thus will not vote for any tax increases while on the county board.

Infrastructure. Our county is in crisis when it comes to our roads and bridges. We have many critically failing roads and bridges, including ten fully closed bridges. These need to be fixed so we can travel safely within our community. This drives costs in your household both on the road and in the supermarket. This makes it so that your already busy days are even more backed up by unneeded traffic. I want to bring an end to the unnecessary delays in these projects.