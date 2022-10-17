Conan Thomas (Conan Thomas)

Conan Thomas

Candidate for Lancaster County Sheriff

Libertarian

Previous related work experience/political offices held:

I Honorably retired from the US ARMY Military Police Corps. I have the unique ability to thrive in stressful harsh environments. Military Police must deal both with normal dangers associated with policing and those encountered on the battlefield. When not serving on base, they work in harsh environments and live in rough, undesirable conditions.

I’ve conducted Law Enforcement duties State side and in multiple foreign nations. I’ve been a correction officer, a Military Working Dog handler and Kennel Master. I’ve protected people’s lives and property by enforcing laws and regulations. I have experience leading Company, Platoon, Squad and Team size elements (130/4 Personnel). In relation to all things Police related I’ve trained hundreds of thousands of foreign nationals Police Cadets/Military Police. I’ve coordinated logistics, issued uniforms, issued weapons and conducted weapons training. I developed and implemented standard operating procedures and police regulations. I’ve conducted joint law enforcement duties/exercises in extremely hostile environments. My efforts resulted in restoring order and being able to rebuild war-torn nations.

Why are you running for office?

I’m interested in Conflict solution. For the last two years authoritarian politicians in Lancaster County have forced Law-abiding citizens to comply with unconstitutional mandates. They’ve forced business to close as well as forced us to wear masks violating the 9th amendment. of the US Constitution. They did this all in the name of public safety. The Sheriff has the ability to uphold Constitutional rights of the people from government

Over-reach on a Local, State and Federal Level. This is not Wuhan China. Our children are not the States Children. I will preserve the American way of life and ensure each person in our county has the right of Life, Liberty and the pursuit of happiness.

What will be your top issue to tackle if elected?

Authoritarian Politicians