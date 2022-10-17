Dan Nolte (Dan Nolte)

Candidate for Lancaster County Assessor/Register of Deeds

Democrat

Previous related work experience/political offices held:

Masters in Public Administration from University of Nebraska Omaha. Lancaster County Register of Deeds, Lancaster County Clerk, Realtor.

Why are you running for office?

County government touches all citizens of Lancaster County. I am committed to public service, and making the assessor’s office be responsive to the people of Lancaster County. With my background in county government, I am familiar the various aspects of local government and how they affect citizens. In the Clerk’s Office, we handle property valuation protests, and I aware of people’s frustration with increasing property valuations.

What will be your top issue to tackle if elected?

One of the complaints we hear frequently when dealing with property valuation protests is the lack of information on how real estate is valued.

In the current environment we are seeing large increases in the price of homes. It is becoming more challenging for buyers to save to purchase a home, and when they do, they are seeing valuations increasing which results in higher property taxes. Home ownership is a fundamental element in families building wealth, as well as assuring we have a healthy, vibrant county. Helping people understand how values are arrived at is important as they see escrow payments on their mortgages increasing. The assessor obviously must follow state laws in establishing valuations, and the various governing entities set the levy that determines how much property tax we pay. It is imperative that we assist citizens in better understanding how this all works as it impact them directly, either in their mortgage payments, their payment to the treasurer for taxes, in some instances their rents, and in the case of business, their bottom line.