Danielle Conrad

My love for public service was sparked by Helen Boosalis and Kay Orr’s Governor’s race while in elementary school. It was the honor of a lifetime to follow these trailblazing women leaders’ footsteps to serve as a State Senator in the Nebraska Legislature for 8 years. In addition to serving as a State Senator, I have led campaigns to support working families, including the successful citizen initiative to raise the minimum wage, served as an attorney focused on economic justice, led a local nonprofit to help develop Lincoln’s beautiful public parks, trails, and human service programs, and led a statewide civil rights organization to new heights.

I am originally from rural Seward County and am the daughter of a public-school teacher and deputy sheriff. I am a lifelong Nebraskan and have made Lincoln my home for almost 30 years. I graduated from of the University of Nebraska – Lincoln with a Bachelor of Arts Degree in Political Science and Juris Doctorate from the University of Nebraska College of Law. I am married to one of my best friends from law school, Tom Conrad, who owns and operates Heartland Optical, a small business with locations in North Lincoln and Grand Island. We are the proud parents of two young children and reside in the beautiful East Campus neighborhood. We enjoy fishing, hiking, swimming, golf, and attending Husker sporting events.

Why are you running for this office?

I am running for office because I have the experience, expertise, and energy to be a day one leader for working families and to be an effective advocate for Lincoln. With the advent of term limits, I have seen as an active leader in legislative policy for now almost 20 years how necessary legislative experience is to ensuring good policy that impacts the lives of all Nebraskans. I do not believe that government can or should be the answer to all our challenges, but I do think it can and should be a positive force to support families, businesses, and communities so we can keep our economy and quality of life strong now and for future generations.

I am fortunate to be the only candidate in our race who knows the people, process, and issues requisite to ensuring sound policy in the Nebraska Legislature. I will draw upon that deep well of experience and goodwill to maintain and continue to build relationships across the political spectrum and throughout the State to bring immediate leadership to issues impacting working families, small business, public education (preschool through college), seniors, and veterans. These key issues are critical to retaining and attracting young people and growing our economy.

What would be your top three priorities if elected?

Tools to help working families succeed

Protecting our great public schools and making smart investments in education -preschool through college -so all children, students and families have an opportunity to succeed

Tools to help small businesses succeed

What relevant experience would you bring to the office?

I was elected by the voters of North Lincoln to the Legislature in 2006 and re-elected in 2010 and bring a track record of delivering on issues important to working families and the ability to provide day one leadership as relevant experience. I served as a member of the powerful budget writing Appropriations Committee, Committee on Committees, Performance Audit Committee, Retirement Systems Committee, Redistricting Committee, and chaired the Legislature’s Innovation and Entrepreneurial Task Force. As a State Senator I gained a reputation for being a hard worker and someone who reaches across party lines to deliver on critical issues. As a testament to my commonsense leadership style and considerable policy making experience, I was selected by my peers to serve in leadership roles.

As a State Senator I was instrumental in support of efforts that benefit working families, public schools, the Lincoln community, and small businesses. Specific legislative accomplishments include raising the minimum wage; establishing for the first time in Nebraska law a scholarship for children of first responders killed in the line of duty; improving access to health care for women and children; and I passed the first increase in the childcare program in over a decade, which benefitted about 5,000 working families. I introduced legislation to support a mentor teacher program, enhance teacher compensation, and make college textbooks tax exempt. Every year in the Legislature I selected as my personal priority a measure to support working families. Specific legislative accomplishments include: establishing a loan forgiveness program to bring attorneys to underserved and rural communities; working as a champion for the Affordable Housing Trust Fund; supporting the largest tax cut in Nebraska history and introducing targeted tax relief to benefit working families and seniors to make our tax system more equitable; spearheading efforts to modernize our state’s economic development strategies; leading the charge to ensure adequate funding to maintain Nebraska’s excellent educational system with a special emphasis in support of the University of Nebraska and higher education as a whole. I made historic progress on LGBTQ+ rights by prioritizing updates to our nondiscrimination laws because I believe no one should be fired or denied a job because of who they are or who they love.

In addition to these statewide efforts, I know how to take care of Lincoln. I introduced and helped to secure hundreds of thousands of dollars in additional revenue for Lincoln by reforming the storm water formula; reforming the cigarette sales tax formula to help finance Antelope Valley; served as a committee leader to secure a $1 million appropriation for Lincoln to support the 2010 Special Olympics; increased transit aid; and collaborated with Governor Heineman to establish Innovation Campus. I won advocacy awards for increasing funding for citizens with developmental disabilities, improvements to public education from the Lincoln Education Association, for my commitment to higher education, and for my leadership on key civil rights issues.

Do you support tax relief for Nebraskans? If so, what type and how would you make it happen?

I have a clear track record for delivering property tax relief, ensuring equity and fairness in our tax system by expanding the earned income tax credit, helping farmers and business with tax exemptions for business materials, supporting the homestead exemption for seniors, working to reform taxes on Social Security, and fighting against sweetheart deals for millionaires, billionaires, and big corporations. I will use that passion and experience to seek consensus so we can alleviate tax burdens for those least able to afford it without cutting our ability to fund critical government services like aid to education which puts undue pressure on local property taxes and hurts our great public schools. How do you plan to make housing more affordable for Nebraskans?

I have a clear track record of delivering on and expanding affordable housing in Nebraska working collaboratively with business leaders, realtors, homebuilders and neighborhood advocates to increase funding for the Affordable Housing Trust Fund, to expand funding options for the affordable Housing Trust fund including employment programs and programs to support Nebraskans experiencing homelessness including children and veterans, and to ensure our state share of housing settlement funds were targeted to benefit those most in need so they have access to direct support and technical expertise to buy a home or stay in their home which is critical to family wellbeing, our economy, and the ability of all Nebraskans to build wealth and pursue the American dream.

How would you address concerns from business owners across the state dealing with supply chain issues and labor shortages?

As the wife of a small business owner, and as a state senator with a clear track record of working with the business community, I have witnessed how business leaders across the state are struggling with workforce and supply issues in the wake of the pandemic. I believe in targeted tax relief and incentives to help support and retain essential workers, stable funding for critical work support programs like childcare which I have led on and understand firsthand as a parent, increased workforce development collaborations, and investing public resources in local businesses whenever possible. What measures would you support to address overcrowding within the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services?

Nebraska’s system of mass incarceration and racial injustice overburdens taxpayers and does not advance our shared public safety goals. Working together we can draw upon the experience of our sister states and chart a better path that has better outcomes, saves money, and advances our shared public safety goals. Criminal justice reform should focus on prevention including investments in educational and economic opportunity, increased access to mental health and behavioral health treatment services, expansion of problem solving courts, updating our sentencing structure as suggested by the Crime and Justice Institute that was invited to Nebraska by the Governor, Legislature, and Supreme Court; increased investments in programming and rehabilitation, investments to ensure those detained and working in our prisons have a safe working environment; and reforms to probation, parole and re-entry to ensure returning citizens have the opportunity to succeed and help decrease recidivism.

What steps should the legislature take to entice young professionals to remain in the state?

Nebraskans must continue working collaboratively across the state and the political spectrum to address brain drain, retain, and recruit young professionals. I have worked with the Chambers of Commerce and workforce development specialists to do just that. I believe in a Nebraska where everyone belongs, where neighbors help neighbors, and where we all have the opportunity to succeed. These values and beliefs include support for internship programs, loan forgiveness programs like the ones I have passed in the legislature targeted to retaining and recruiting young professionals in high demand careers and areas, fighting discrimination and ensuring a culture of belonging, updating our economic development strategies to support innovation and entrepreneurs, and keeping our great public schools strong and access to an affordable higher education in our community colleges, state colleges , and universities a reality.

Do you support any changes to the way elections are run in Nebraska?

Voting is the cornerstone of our democracy, and we should work together to protect the fundamental rights and freedom to vote. I support enhancements to modernize election security measures and I support increased access to early voting and vote by mail options. I have a clear track record of protecting voting rights and fighting voter suppression so all eligible Nebraska voters can exercise their right to vote and ensure their voice is heard in our democracy.