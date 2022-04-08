Deb Schorr (Deb Schorr)

Deb Schorr

Political Party: Republican

Previous related work experience/political offices held:

Auditor for the former FirstTier Bank, Executive Assistant to Governor Kay Orr, Non-Profit Fundraising Consultant, Community Volunteer

Elected to the Lancaster County Board in 2003 and reelected in 2007, 2011, 2015, 2019.

Why are you running for office?

I am running to continue to be a conservative, business focused voice on the County Board focusing on 3 priority areas; infrastructure financing, promoting economic development and tourism, and property tax relief. My years of public service come with knowledge, perspective, and connections with local, state, and federal leaders. The relationships I have built with constituents and community stakeholders are extremely valuable and help to move Lincoln and Lancaster County forward. I am pro-family, pro-law enforcement, pro-business, and strongly support our veterans.

What will be your top issue to tackle if elected?

Infrastructure improvements are a critical issue for Lancaster County. This means allocating additional funding and finding new revenue sources to pave and better maintain our roads as well as renovating and replacing our bridges. Infrastructure is also the expansion of broadband into rural parts of the county, water quality and quantity improvements projects, recruitment of expanded air service, and replacement of culverts to improve water flows following heavy rain events to prevent flooding. I will continue to advocate strongly for all these infrastructure concerns.