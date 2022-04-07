Donna Carpenter (Donna Carpenter)

Political Party: Republican

Tell us about yourself.

U.S. airforce, Rc -135, top 1/10 percent of all military. COMMUNICATIONS, WEAPON SYSTEMS, Nuclear, Biological,Chemicle.

QUADROUPLE DEGREE: Electricle, Mechanical Engineering. MINOR A AND P.

US. GOV. AGENT. (Camilion).

Alternative fuel systems.

One of only 1300 PASSED (UBE) without going to law school.

Wrote DOC. DEGREE on (CRISPR), 20 years before its time. Super Model Actress. (CAMILION).

Why are you running for this office?

I am the only qualified canidate. My only interest is being a full time Governor! My only interest is the people of this state. I have taken no money from any special interest groups and my decisions will be based on what is best for Nebraskans.

What would be your top priority if elected?

Expand Nebraska energy markets, water, business, cut waistfull spending. Develope ethanole and alternative fuel systems. Better supply chains.

Use additional revenues to cut property tax, death taxes, fuel taxes. Use additional revenues to give state employees raises to keep state employees, and to offset inflation. Veto unnecessary spending and bad spending bills.

What relevant experience would you bring to the office?

Only one to pass bar exam. (UBE). Only one qualified to understand new tech business. Only one with Law Enforcement background! Only one to understand enviremental issues, and only one with a current (CDL). Only one that wrote the book on vaccines, ( Covid 19 vaccines). (CRISPR), 20 YEARS BEFORE ITS TIME). ONLY ONE THAT SERVED AT OFFUTT AFB.

Do you support tax relief for Nebraskans? If so, what type and how would you make it happen?

Three parts, fuel tax, property tax, and death taxes.

Nebraska has consistently recorded one of the lowest unemployment rates during the pandemic. How would you continue the streak as governor?

First, create high tech jobs, second, push for new industries in space and alternative fuels and fuel cells. Work with new companies and small business to come to Nebraska.

What plan do you have to make housing more affordable for Nebraskans?

Push for lower property taxes, push for Veterans and more low income housing with revenues from cut spending and my energery programs.

How would you address concerns from business owners across the state dealing with supply chain issues and labor shortages?

Candidate didn’t answer.

As governor, how would you address overcrowding within the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services?

First is to address the issues with the Justice system. We put more people in jail than Communist Countries! This is not being a free nation. Second thing is to enforce peoples rights to defend them selves. Lastly i would increase house arrest for non violent crimes.

Do you believe Nebraska’s elections are free, fair and secure?

State wise i have found to be pretty fair. Its places like PBS that wont let me debate the other canadates just because i refuse to take money from anyone. In other words the big dollar canidates and ones fluenced the most by special interest groups get the billing at the debates.