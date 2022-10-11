Gene Siadek (Gene Siadek)

Gene Siadek

Candidate for State Auditor

Libertarian

Previous related work experience/political offices held:

Currently Director of Water Distribution for the Metropolitan Utilities District. Extensive experience in the political process spending the last 15 years building a viable third political party in Nebraska. MBA from the University of Nebraska - Lincoln.

Why are you running for office?

Promote Liberty by reducing the size and scope of government. The size and reach of the government has grown considerably with the old parties in control. I am offering the voters a chance to change that trend.

What will be your top issue to tackle if elected?

I will focus on the new $400 million trolley system “conservative” Jean Stothert is pushing on the citizens of Omaha. While I may not be able to stop the project I will make sure there is no abuse or fraudulent use of funds.