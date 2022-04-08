George Dungan III (George Dungan III)

I have lived in Lincoln since 1963, the year my Father accepted a teaching position with LPS. A Lincoln High and UNL graduate, I’ve been instrumental in launching three small businesses in the community.

I worked for fifteen years as a member of the Academic Technologies Group for UNL. Previously, I served for twelve years as a flight medic and a 1st Lt in the Nebraska Army National Guard, as well as a partner and principal in three local business efforts. I was transplanted to Lincoln in 1963 when my Father accepted a position with Lincoln Public Schools and attended Lincoln High and graduated from the University of Nebraska College of Business in 2010.

I’ve been honored with a wide variety of awards and distinctions from military and civilian occupations and have been active in many community coalitions, serving on a number of boards including Flatwater Shakespeare Company, The Indian Center Trust, Meadowlane Area Residents Association, The Lancaster County Food Policy Council and the Indian Center Board of directors.

During my tenure with the University, I had been a strategic member of a diverse team charged with the delivery and use of educational technology. That process added tremendous value to the instructional platform for a Big 10 University, allowed rapid transition to remote delivery platforms during the pandemic, and transformed teaching methods and pedagogy for three campuses and over 50 thousand stakeholders.

Aside from my four adult daughters and six grandchildren, an accomplishment that added a deep sense of fullfilment was being part of the effort to eliminate the alcohol sales in White Clay, Nebraska with Frank LeMere and John Maisch. He and Frank inspired me to assist in rebuilding the community and culture that has been intrinsic to the Indian Center, and through some amazing efforts, that revitalization is now well under way.

I truly look forward to investing my talents and energy for the state of Nebraska as an elected representative.

Why are you running for this office?

I have spent most of my adult life in multiple aspects of public service, arriving at an age where I can devote significant time to the office and the constituents I would represent, as well the rest of the state, as we navigate difficult questions about tax policy, funding models for education, workforce development and affordable housing. Creating additional revenue channels that can reduce regressive tax levels would be a priority, assuring equitable rates across income, sales and property taxes.

1. Continue Senator Lathrop’ work on criminal justice and sentencing reform to alleviate a stressed corrections system 2. Assure asset and earnings retention for Nebraska’s middle-income work force by creating protected savings plans and secure home ownership 3. Nurture rural growth by developing infrastructure that attracts development, entrepreneurial activity and educational opportunity. Food production and security are skilled jobs at every level 4. Supporting early childhood education and affordable higher education that creates actively engaged Nebraska communities.

My top priority is to give families the best chance to succeed. As your next state senator, I will work to create and retain good-paying jobs in Northeast Lincoln, ensure access to affordable healthcare, including mental health services, and promote public safety by reducing crime through youth education and employment, mental health services, and investing in problem-solving courts, like drug courts. Additionally, I would fight to preserve the nonpartisan nature of the Legislature.

What relevant experience would you bring to the office?

Former officer with the Nebraska Army National Guard

Partner or sole proprietor for three entrepreneurial efforts in Lincoln

2010 Graduate, University of Nebraska College of Business

Board member, Indian Center Inc.

Board member, Indian Center Trust

Former Board chair, Flatware Shakespeare Co.

Former Board President, Meadowlane Area Residents Association

Presenter, Rural Futures Initiative

Fifteen years of employment with higher education in multiple roles

Member, Lancaster County Food Policy Council

Do you support tax relief for Nebraskans? If so, what type and how would you make it happen?

By addressing income and sales reform. Nebraska benefits most by finding ways to increase wages and sales. We have vast resources in our rural communities for entrepreneurs, untapped tourism potential and tremendous local food production capacity. Creating employment that pays higher than average wages attracts talent that contributes to greater productivity and a reduced tax burden for all of Nebraska.

How do you plan to make housing more affordable for Nebraskans?

One of the current practices in urban areas is to create infill spaces that are modeled after European housing norms. By building dense housing in a smaller footprint, taxes associated with housing are held constant or drop because the payments required to provide services (roads, fire and safety, health and traffic controls) are minimized. Lower taxes leads to a small portion of affordability. The other is to create convenient mass transit (see below) that allows for rapid, safe and convenient commutes when needed. Shifting to rural locations supports both affordable housing and builds a broader tax base for school funding.

How would you address concerns from business owners across the state dealing with supply chain issues and labor shortages?

I am prepared to propose a trans Nebraska Railroad that would expedite transpiration across the state, increase Nebraska tourism, generate hundreds of full time well paying jobs and increase mobility for the workforce of rural and urban communities.

What measures would you support to address overcrowding within the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services?

I would prefer to work towards sentencing reform so that non-violent offenders aren’t incarcerated for long periods of time when they could be contributing to the community. To place these types of offenders in a prison environment may prove counter productive to rehabilitation, and adds to our current overcrowding. Combined with diversion programs, it would help reduce overall prison population.

What steps should the legislature take to entice young professionals to remain in the state?

1. Attract companies and support small businesses which allow young professionals to express their skills and expertise in a challenging and fulfilling manner, establishing an incentive plan that offsets the first two years of employment cost for companies that hire Nebraska.

2. Create a student loan buy-back process that allows a scaled matching payment system for filling positions vital to the growth and sustainability of Nebraska’s economy by Nebraska graduates.

3. Provide training opportunities for skilled labor positions that are needed desperately to fill voids in all building and trades occupations.

4. Create new partnerships with all of the UNL and State College campuses to establish a 90 day “neutral zone” for graduates entering that work force that allows all graduates who have not accepted employment offers to collectively participate in a “Solve this for Nebraska” exercise.

Do you support any changes to the way elections are run in Nebraska?

Yes. I believe that they should be fair, uncomplicated and held on a day that all voters who wish to vote have easy access to the polling places. That includes assuring that local precinct stations remain open and staffed, that voter roles are not purged without a concerted effort to contact any registered voter that is in question, and that vote by mail continue to be allowed for any voter who finds it the most beneficial way to cast a ballot.