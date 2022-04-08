James Herrold (James Herrold)

James Herrold

Tell us about yourself.

I am a life-long Nebraskan who grew up on a farm in Seward County and have lived and worked in Lincoln for almost 20 years. I am a real estate agent working primarily in residential sales. I have a wife and two children.

Why are you running for this office?

I believe that many of my neighbors in District 46 have not had a Senator in the Legislature that speaks to their values for many years as someone with high political efficacy, I feel a call to step up and champion important issues. The legislative branch of government suits my personality well because I am a person who sticks to his principles, but am also collegial so I can help get important pieces of legislation passed.

What would be your top three priorities if elected?

Tax relief, eliminating burdensome bureaucracy, and strengthening protections for personal liberty.

What relevant experience would you bring to the office?

I believe my background would help bridge the rural/urban divide that we often see in the Legislature. I have worked in many industries for large corporations, small businesses, and am self-employed, so I’ve seen from many angles how policies affect different kinds of people. I have an MBA in finance so I am good at analyzing financials and budgets. I have a job where I must negotiate on behalf of my clients, and I believe that experience will translate well to negotiating on behalf of my constituents.

Do you support tax relief for Nebraskans? If so, what type and how would you make it happen?

Yes. We are going to see a budget surplus of over $1.5 billion at the end of the next biennium. That money should be, by and large, returned to the taxpayer. With new industries coming to Nebraska (e.g. the gaming industry) we will also start to see new sources of tax revenue. Those new sources along with the surplus should be used to lower the tax burden on individuals and families. Specifically, I will fight to lower the personal income tax rates, increase the standard deduction, and expand property tax credits.

How do you plan to make housing more affordable for Nebraskans?

When addressing the affordability of housing, it’s important to recognize where much of the housing expense comes from. Government creates a lot of the costs through its policies. The Federal government is responsible for much of it, and it’s tough to control that at the state level. But at the state level, the government imposes undue costs via property taxes, sales taxes on building materials, zoning restrictions, and a slew of other policies that make housing more expensive for homeowners AND renters alike. Until these are addressed, we won’t see real improvements in housing affordability.

How would you address concerns from business owners across the state dealing with supply chain issues and labor shortages?

It was a travesty that we let entire industries be slowed down during the last two years. The increased burdens, restrictions, and costs the government imposes on farmers, truckers, manufacturers, and other industries disrupts supply chains. At the same time, the state has increased policies encouraging individuals not to work. To solve these issues, we must stop subsidizing non-work and free up markets. That will increase the availability of a lot of products and labor.

What measures would you support to address overcrowding within the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services?

In order to alleviate overcrowding in the prisons, it is imperative we look at reducing the sentencing of non-violent offenders. If we think the solution is to just build more prisons so we can continue to incarcerate more non-violent offenders for longer periods of time and not look at reforming criminal justice generally, we will see more problems with recidivism and higher incarceration expenses.

What steps should the legislature take to entice young professionals to remain in the state?

Nebraska generally has a good economy and business climate. We can continue to improve, however, by reducing the overall tax burdens on businesses, families, and individuals. The more we do that, the more we’ll see Nebraskans will create opportunities. The more opportunities that are created, the more we will entice young professionals to not only stay, but also attract them from other parts of the country.

Do you support any changes to the way elections are run in Nebraska?

I support voter ID to protect the integrity of our elections. I am concerned about private money interfering in elections and would like to examine its potential impact in Nebraska to see if it is right to restrict it further.