James Michael Bowers

Tell us about yourself.

I am a school social worker, Chair of the Lincoln City Council, and a small business owner in Havelock. My long history of community service began when I started volunteering at the Northeast Family Center as a senior at Northeast High School. I first got involved in politics when the state attempted to privatize child welfare. Working on the frontlines I saw how this policy harmed our children, foster parents, and working people. I have drawn from my experience working with children and families directly to improve systems throughout our city and state. As a lifelong resident of the Havelock neighborhood it has been an honor to fight for North Lincoln on the City Council.

Why are you running for this office?

Serving on the Lincoln City Council during the pandemic has demonstrated the importance of strong leadership in elected office. We need people in the Legislature who have worked on the front lines and can bring that experience to policy making. As a school social worker I’ve seen firsthand how Nebraska needs to improve access to health care, defend our public schools, keep children safe and protect seniors.

What would be your top three priorities if elected?

My priorities would be defending public schools, improving access to health care and fighting for working families, children and seniors.

What relevant experience would you bring to the office?

In my daily work as a school social worker I have seen how good policy can save lives and how bad policy can harm neighbors. I have a track record of translating that experience into results while serving on the Lincoln City Council. I have passed the greatest number of initiatives and ordinances with bipartisan support all while serving during the pandemic. I have been tested and proven to do what is right for our city and state.

Do you support tax relief for Nebraskans? If so, what type and how would you make it happen?

Currently, the highest tax bracket is for individuals who make $65,000 or more, meaning a person who makes a million dollars pays the same tax rate as someone in the middle class. Taxation is a complicated subject, and some people need relief more than others. I want to make sure that working class people get the relief they need. That means balancing our income tax system so that those on fixed incomes and the middle class aren’t bearing the weight of our community’s needs.

How do you plan to make housing more affordable for Nebraskans?

Nebraska must continue to encourage the creation of affordable housing units from programs like the Low Income Housing Tax Credit through NIFA. In addition, the state should prioritize providing funding for municipalities for the creation of workforce housing. Thirdly, Tax Increment Financing (TIF) has been used to incentivize developments, the Nebraska Legislature should pursue programs like Micro-TIF for potential first time home buyers to help with down payment assistance.

How would you address concerns from business owners across the state dealing with supply chain issues and labor shortages?

The labor shortage and supply chain issues can be addressed by working to attract and retain workers, prioritizing workforce development for residents, and making Nebraska a competitive place for businesses to grow and relocate to. I tackled the issue of workforce development while on the City Council by introducing and passing an ordinance to increase and incentivize apprenticeships in Lincoln.

What measures would you support to address overcrowding within the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services?

Nebraska’s prison remains one of the most overcrowded in the nation. As of September 2021, Nebraska prisons were at 150% of capacity, many for nonviolent or drug offenses. Our prisons should not be the main treatment facility for mental health and substance abuse. We must look at alternatives that provide better outcomes and keep Nebraska safer such as drug courts, probation and parole, and programs to reduce recidivism.

What steps should the legislature take to entice young professionals to remain in the state?

Attracting and retaining young professionals is key to ensuring Nebraska has a strong workforce. Nebraska can attract and retain young professionals by providing good paying jobs, creating vibrant neighborhoods, increasing the amount of affordable housing, and supporting an inclusive Nebraska that the next generation will be proud of.

Do you support any changes to the way elections are run in Nebraska?

Nebraska has safe and secure elections. We must work to make voting more accessible. We can increase accessibility by expanding early voting, voting by mail, and same day voting registration. This plan can ensure that all Nebraskans have access to their constitutional right.