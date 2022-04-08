Jane Raybould (Jane Raybould)

Jane Raybould

Tell us about yourself.

I’m a 4th generation Nebraskan and a 2nd generation grocer. I’m a business leader, environmental advocate, and an avid cyclist. I help run our family-owned business, started in 1964 by my parents and now with my brother, headquartered in Lincoln. We are the largest independent grocery operator in the state. I have been honored to serve the constituents in this legislative district, LD 28, for almost 12 years as their Lancaster County Commissioner and currently as a City Councilmember as these districts overlap. I’m also a very proud grandmother of two wonderful granddaughters, Paloma and Valentina, “Leni.”

Why are you running for this office?

I’m running for this office because I love public service, making a positive difference in my community, and keeping our state moving forward, not backward. I have the government expertise and business leadership to do so from Day 1. I am proud to be an independent business owner in a business with stores across our state and involved in those communities we serve. I am proud to be a job creator and one of the largest for-profits employers in our city. I am also truly honored to be an elected official and community leader championing positive progress with a track record of being pro-business and pro-community. I was truly honored to have traveled and listened to folks across our great state while campaigning for Lt. Governor and the U.S. Senate.

What would be your top three priorities?

I plan to take my government and leadership experiences to focus on the cost burden the state has shifted to our taxpayers by addressing the underfunding of public education, the overcrowding in our penitentiary, and the need for criminal justice reforms. We need to end this race to the bottom of states in the U.S that fail to fund public education adequately. As a business owner, funding public education and producing an educated workforce is absolutely essential to the economic well-being of our business and our state to not only grow and maintain our existing businesses but to attract more businesses. My priorities are further explained in tax relief for Nebraskans and overcrowding in our correction facilities.

What relevant experience would you bring to the office?

Besides my business work as a grocer, I have over 34 years of experience in the commercial real estate and construction industry. I understand the business of real estate and community development and the priority of creating affordable and workforce housing in our state and am actively engaged in doing so for our company. Serving as an elected official for almost 12 years is a valuable asset and advantage to transitioning to the legislature. I understand the process of making good government and sound policies. I know the importance of researching each issue and working across the aisle to find common ground. Most importantly, I am committed to working with anyone and everyone to better our state.

Do you support tax relief for Nebraskans? If so, what type and how would you make it happen?

Yes. We cannot address property tax relief in a vacuum. We must consider all revenue sources. Roughly 62% of local property taxes go towards public education, an investment that all communities are proud of. However, the State of Nebraska ranks 49th in providing funds to those local communities. To reduce the burden of property taxes, we need to fully fund public education and rectify our communities’ financial imbalance in delivering top-quality education. If you want property taxes reduced, the state needs to step up. Using some of the surplus revenue for a one-time infusion and then creating a sustainable funding source such as a percentage of the sales tax in the future would provide actual relief to our taxpayers.

As a County Commissioner, I felt strongly (and still do today) that the state needs to restore state aid to cities and counties as they have in the past in exchange for a lower property tax rate. The state also needs to fund county jail facilities fairly. Due to the overcrowding in the state penitentiary, the county jails hold inmates that have been sentenced but do not receive compensation from the state for these holds.

Additional tax relief can be in looking at goods and services and reconsidering those that are sales tax exempt and making the necessary adjustments.

How do you plan to make housing more affordable for Nebraskans?

Affordable housing is essential to attracting and retaining our young professionals and creating a diverse workforce. We need to look at sustaining the existing rental housing, often located in the older areas of any city, and constructing new multi-family and single-family dwellings. A lot of the issues are controlled with current local policies and zoning. As a Lincoln city councilmember, we have done and are looking at the following:

1. Making changes to zoning to increase density on reduced and irregular lots,

2. Reducing the red tape for in-fill projects,

3. Increasing inspections when warranted on problem rental properties and increasing fines,

4. Offering incentives to landlords to rehab properties with low or no-interest loans,

5. Creating new funding through the Community Development Resources (CDR), public and private capital to address the funding gap in supporting more affordable housing projects; and

6. Using TIF (tax increment financing) and other financing tools.

The state should also explore increasing funding to the Nebraska Affordable Housing Trust and rural workforce housing projects from the revenue surpluses. This is also essential in funding gaps for projects.

How would you address concerns from business owners across the state dealing with supply chain issues and labor shortages?

As an owner, the supply chain issues make everyday operations incredibly challenging and beyond our control. As a company, we have been proactive in purchasing or building, allowing for the extra lead time substituting equipment and product as we try our hardest to make goods and services available that our customers want. In remodeling and building new grocery stores, I also know that the equipment and delivery challenges are real and require proactive ordering, planning, and greater flexibility with all projects. Compounding these challenges is the labor shortages that we have been experiencing since before COVID. Business owners and government have to be proactive in offering competitive salaries, benefits, flexible hours, and amenities to attract and retain our workforce and be proactive in welcoming and embracing diversity.

What measures would you support to address overcrowding within the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services?

We need to embrace alternatives to incarceration and sentencing reform that other states have successfully implemented to reduce overcrowding. Instead of funding a new jail, we should be building a new Regional Center to treat the backlog of inmates unable to get the mental health services they have been court-ordered to receive. Many of these inmates stay in our county facilities for 140 – 175 days without the necessary treatment until a bed opens up in the Regional Center. This is all paid by local property taxes with no state reimbursements. We should continue to support our drug courts, veterans’ courts, and DUI diversion programs that save taxpayers money as the cost of this programming is far less than housing them in jail or the penitentiary. The other added benefit is that these individuals who complete the treatment programs are less likely to recidivate.

We also need to fully fund probation and parole along with assisted housing so that they can ensure those recently released in their care continue to get the support services they need to succeed. The bottom line is that this type of re-integration costs far less than building a new jail and has better outcomes for the community.

What steps should the legislature take to entice young professional to remain in the state?

I agree with Blueprint Nebraska that we need to be a more welcoming state, embracing our diversity and inclusivity by “delivering community exchange programs and diversity and inclusion leadership programs.” Nebraska is ranked #39 among all states in retaining and attracting young talent. We need to acknowledge that welcoming and retaining our young professionals, LGBTQ+, recent immigrants and refugees, and DACA (differed action childhood arrivals) makes good economic sense. I’m excited to see that cities across our state are doing initiatives to support businesses and amenities and community revitalization that retain our young professionals and families.

Do you support any changes to the way elections are run in Nebraska?

I want to say emphatically that our local, state, and federal elections are safe, free, fair, accurate, and run very efficiently. Our communities are proud of providing early voting and more accessible options to increase voter participation. I am not aware of voter fraud concerns anywhere in Nebraska. I want to be clear that I do not support a voter identification bill because it ultimately becomes another cost burden to the counties and cities. Requiring voter identification would disenfranchise minorities, college students, the elderly, and those with disabilities because getting the required identification creates costs and is just another barrier to voter participation.

However, I would like to suggest the following changes to campaign finance rules for state legislative races that will increase transparencies with election funding and that would put us more in line with other states in our region:

· Establish donation limits for individuals.

· Establish donation limits from state-wide elected officials and federal representatives – this will reduce the amount of money that a governor or any state-wide elected official can give to influence the outcome of a race.

· Fully disclose all donations.

· Establish limits for corporate and PAC (political action committee) contributions or prohibit both.