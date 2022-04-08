Janet Chung (Janet Chung)

Janet Chung

Tell us about yourself.

My parents were immigrants. They met in Iowa where my father was getting his Phd at Iowa State University. We moved to Lincoln when he accepted a teaching position at the University of Nebraska in Electrical Engineering.

I graduated from Southeast High School and received a bachelor’s degree in Journalism at the University of Nebraska.

I managed people and operations while working in commercial property management, telecommunications, and a public utility. I’m known for my work at Lincoln Electric System in the energy services department where I helped residential and commercial customers with energy efficiency, promoting sustainability initiatives and coordinating community outreach activities. I also worked for a nonprofit promoting community service helping other nonprofits recruit volunteers.

Why are you running for this office?

I’m running so I can help Nebraska families with job opportunities and public education. As a former public power employee, I believe in supporting our public services to better serve businesses and community needs. I’m committed to building a better Nebraska for everyone.

What would be your top three priorities if elected?

Support property tax relief and public education.

Invest in workforce development, retention, and recruitment.

Address the effects of extreme weather that threaten public health and safety.

What relevant experience would you bring to the office?

I’ve demonstrated my ability to work with diverse groups while living in five different states, and towns like Kearney and Grand Island. I am a long-time volunteer with Leadership Lincoln and I’m on the Bryan Medical Center Board of Trustees. I also served on the Board of Directors for Leadership Lincoln, Southeast Fire & Rescue Department, Asian Community and Cultural Center, American Red Cross and homeowner’s association.

Do you support tax relief for Nebraskans? If so, what type and how would you make it happen?

We should be working for reforms to reduce property taxes and support public education with income and state sales taxes.

How do you plan to make housing more affordable for Nebraskans?

Nebraska should use Federal funds to help with rent relief and affordable local housing projects.

How would you address concerns from business owners across the state dealing with supply chain issues and labor shortages?

We should support workforce development, retention, and recruitment programs. This includes recruiting and development programs for immigrants, refugees and formerly incarcerated people. Supporting community colleges will help provide the technical training needed for qualified individuals to fill workforce needs.

What measures would you support to address overcrowding within the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services?

We should work to increase mental health solutions and prison reform programs to reduce recidivism. We should also provide more resources for public school programs to break the cycle of school to prison pipeline.

What steps should the legislature take to entice young professionals to remain in the state?

We should work together to make life better for everyone in Nebraska. We should support equal rights and equal pay for everyone. There should be less divisive rhetoric.

Do you support any changes to the way elections are run in Nebraska?

Nebraska elections have been safe and secure. For working families, voting may be difficult because they have obstacles of distance, limited transportation and scheduling. We should continue to improve access to voting.