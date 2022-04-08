Jasmine Gibson (The Modern Image)

Jasmine Gibson

Political Party: Republican

Previous related work experience/political offices held:

I am running for office for the first time, and I am excited. Currently, I work for Lancaster County Treasurer as a Title Clerk. May 18th will be my sixth anniversary there. I have taken payments, processed titles, new registrations, and renewals during that time. I’ve done daily balancing and helped with the office balancing; I’ve audited titles and processed dealer titles. I quickly learned the new system that we got over two years ago, and I was then able to show coworkers some of its capabilities. Before that, I managed a storage facility. In my twenties, I worked for a temporary agency. Because of my skills and ability to learn quickly, I was always offered a position as soon as one ended. During that time, I was able to work in many different industries. I enjoyed learning how businesses ran and absorbed all of the information that I could. I then applied what I learned to my next position. During that time, I also prepared taxes part-time.

Why are you running for office?

As I have mentioned, I am currently a Title Clerk for Lancaster County Treasurer. My time with the County has taught me so much. I’ve been able to help and serve so many people, including our dealerships. While assisting people, I have listened to their ideas, complaints, and suggestions. By listening, I’ve been able to formulate ideas that will improve our current processes, provide better experiences for our citizens, and decrease wait times. I decided to run because I enjoy and care about what I do. I also know that running for County Treasurer is the only way that much-needed changes will be implemented. Our community needs and deserves someone who knows what the position entails, has experience in it, and isn’t running just to be in office somewhere for anything that they can. Most people who remember me assisting them will tell you that I’m knowledgeable, efficient, hardworking, and passionate about my job. If elected, I will apply my expertise, let my work ethic guide me, and continue striving for the betterment of our community.

What will be your top issue to tackle if elected?

There are so many issues to tackle. Some of the issues are: keeping the line inside the building, adding additional locations (whether that means an actual building or providing kiosks so that the primary area is not congested), adding staff, putting the handicap desk back in the front of the building, working hand in hand with dealerships (realizing that having a good process that involves them will be beneficial to the public), employee retention, keeping a single line so that the people who were waiting first are served first, training based on efficiency as well as knowledge, and true transparency (letting the public and employees know of changes and being honest with them about my intentions). Given my interoffice experience, I’ve got ideas for all of my priorities. These are ideas that I know will work and be beneficial to Lancaster County’s citizens.