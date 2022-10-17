Jason Krueger (Jason Krueger)

Jason Krueger

Candidate for Lancaster County Commissioner District 5

Republican

Previous related work experience/political offices held:

I served my country in the army reserve and regular army. I feel like I was called to serve in this position too. I also have a degree in mechanized systems management from UNL and have worked on large projects in the grain industry.

Why are you running for office?

It’s time to serve my neighbors and community. .I grew up in a small town in a rural Nebraska so I understand how important safe and passable roads and infrastructure are to the farmers, School children, and people going to and work.

What will be your top issue to tackle if elected?

There needs to be more focus on keeping our roads, bridges, and other infrastructure safe and well maintained. The County Engineer has tried, but she needs the board to back her up. Instead, a lack of proper priorities has left our infrastructure neglected for far too long. I’m just a small business owner in the community so i know about priorities. I am an average taxpayer, not a politician. feel like I can bring a lot to the table and I am running to serve and work for the people.

My Number one goal as county commissioner would be to listen to the people and do as much work for them as possible. My priorities are roads and infrastructure, transparency in government, and fiscal stewardship. People can count on me. Can i count on your vote?

I also feel that the county and City are missing a huge opportunity with the Lancaster Event Center.