Jay Pitts (Jay Pitts)

Jay Pitts

Candidate for Lancaster County Sheriff

Democrat

Previous related work experience/political offices held:

I’m a second generation law-enforcement officer, 22 year law enforcement, and firearms instructor, and conduct policy training with my current agency. I’ve worked at the Lincoln Police Department, Lancaster Sheriff’s Office, and the Lincoln Airport. I’ve been involved in my community as a board member of the Lighthouse for the past 7 years. I understand what the job entails and how to work with other agencies to find efficiencies to save taxpayers money, while also keeping the community safe.

Why are you running for office?

I’m running because the incumbent is more focused on politics than public safety. Sheriff Wagner took an anonymous $30,000 contribution to file the lawsuit that ultimately stopped the medical marijuana initiative in 2020, leaving voters without a chance to have their voice heard. I am not a politician; I am a police officer. My only focus is to keep you and your family safe. My goal is to make the Sheriff’s Office an agency that others want to model themselves after. I believe in a team concept that enhances the morale of our employees, utilizes modern training techniques, and increases communication with the communities that we serve, and with our colleagues at LPD. As a lifelong resident of Lancaster County, I want to ensure that the place I chose to raise my family is a vibrant and safe community for all.

What will be your top issue to tackle if elected?

My top issue is always public safety. We cannot keep neighborhoods safe without the proper funding and people. The Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office has been continuously understaffed. When you need help, you should have the comfort of knowing someone will show up in a timely manner. One example to fix this issue is to allow for simple reforms, such as grooming standards. We continue to turn away people who served our country and lose candidates to other agencies, because of a simple tattoo or beard. We have to modernize and resemble the communities that we serve.