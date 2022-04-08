Jennifer Hicks (Jennifer Hicks)

ATTORNEY GENERAL RACE

Jennifer Hicks

Political Party: Republican

Previous related work experience/political offices held:

I have never held political office. I have spent the last eighteen years focusing on raising my three boys, all of whom have been homeschooled. During that time, I have not worked outside the home, but I have been involved with organizations in which my kids took part, such as 4-H and Civil Air Patrol. Prior to staying home to raise my kids, I worked as a Claims Adjudicator for Social Security Disability. In the last couple of years I have been extensively involved in activism involving election integrity, medical freedom, Second Amendment issues, and battling against the teaching of CSE and CRT in schools. I maintain the voicesofnebraska.com website, where I post many articles regarding my political views. I believe that all experience has the potential to be beneficial and to inform a person’s actions. What is LEARNED from experience determines whether or not that experience brings with it a benefit, so I don’t believe that time spent inhabiting a role in government or politics is necessarily beneficial. (Senator Biden is the proof of that.)

Why are you running for office?

I am running for office because I do not feel that I have any representation in government. My attempts to have my concerns addressed have repeatedly fallen on deaf ears. I am running for attorney general because we need someone in office who will speak up when people’s rights are being violated by elected officials who permit violations of the U.S. Constitution and the Nebraska State Constitution to go unanswered. Currently, the government is run by people whose priority is to protect their peers in office. We need true servants of the people who prioritize defending the rights of the people. We need officeholders who adhere to their oath. I believe that we need to restore the people to their rightful place in government, and to remind the government that they work for the people, not the other way around. When I look around at the world, I don’t like seeing what we’ve done to it. I would like to be part of the solution to fix it, and I believe that the government cannot effectively serve nor represent the people faithfully when they are not listening to them.

What will be your top issue to tackle if elected?

My top priority is election integrity, and I am tackling that already. We need election integrity restored before the primary election. Our elections are currently run by Big Government and Big Tech, and the people have been removed from the election process. Our vote is our voice in government. Without that, we are not free people. I seek to restore “we the people” to our rightful role in government, and to remind the government that they work for us. Currently existing laws, including the U.S. Constitution, are not being followed to defend people’s rights. They should be. I would also prioritize protections of First Amendment rights, for I believe that the failure of our elected officials to defend our First Amendment rights is a primary reason why we are presently on the brink of losing our country. Upholding the First Amendment safeguards our Second Amendment as well, which is also a priority of mine.