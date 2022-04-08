Joe Nigro (Joe Nigro)

Joe Nigro, Incumbent

Political Party: Democrat

Previous related work experience/political offices held:

I have worked in the Lancaster County Public Defender’s Office for 38 years. I was elected as the Lancaster County Public Defender in 2014, and I was re-elected in 2018.

Why are you running for office?

I am running for re-election as the Lancaster County Public Defender to continue the tradition of our office providing excellent legal representation for the poor, and to continue to work on on reforming the criminal justice system to make it work better and more fairly, while at the same time increasing community safety. Under my leadership, we added social workers to our staff to better serve our many clients with mental health and substance abuse issues.

What will be your top issue to tackle if elected?

My top priority is ending mass incarceration. We can achieve this while at the same time ending racism in the criminal justice system, and reducing the number of people with mental health issues in the system. To do this we need to end the failed War on Drugs, and instead treat substance abuse as a health problem instead of a criminal one. We need to end the cash bail system which punishes poverty. We need to increase mental health services. We need to expand our diversion programs and our problem solving courts, including establishing a mental health court.