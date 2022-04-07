John Weaver (John Weaver)

John Weaver

Political Party: Republican

Tell us about yourself.

My name is US Air Force Retired Lt. Col. John Glen Weaver and I am a republican running to serve as the Congressman for the 1st District of Nebraska. I have served all around the globe in national security roles ranging from flying combat missions over Iraq and Afghanistan to the Pentagon advising the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs. I have extensive experience in the intelligence community and military dealing with issues in the Middle East, Russia, China, North Korea, Iran, and Cyber. Most recently, I served at Offutt Air Force Base as the director of the Nuclear Command Post leading a large team that directed nuclear operations. I have deployed 11 times with numerous deployments to many Middle East and Southwest Asia combat zones over the last 22 years flying on the Offutt based RC-135 collecting top secret intelligence. I speak and majored in Russian and I am very familiar with the threat Russia poses to our country. Additionally, I have two graduate degrees in Economics and Military Science. I am also a small real estate business owner and I have a family farm that has been in the family for generations. I am also a passionate instructor pilot and teach for the University of Nebraska aviation program. I am a proud husband, father, and a Christian. I met my wife, Brianna a physician at UNMC in January of 2019. We have a daughter Bravery and a son due in July.

Why are you running for this office?

I desire to serve as a member of the House of Representatives to continue my service to my community, country and constitution. I have a deep desire to commit my life in the service to this great Nation. Only 17% of congressional leaders are veterans and I believe in and want to serve America with my whole heart. The haphazard withdrawal from Afghanistan in Aug 2021 made me realize that my country needs my leadership. My priorities will be the economy, lowering inflation, securing our border, building a wall, strengthening national defense, expanding Offutt Air Force Base’s mission, and growing agriculture.

What would be your top three priorities if elected?

My top 3 priorities would be 1) Immigration (building a wall) 2) Lowering inflation (balanced budget amendment) 3) National Defense (expanding Offutt AFB by building another runway and getting the B-21 bomber here) 4) Ag Policies

What relevant experience would you bring to the office?

Up until college, I grew up on a small family farm raising crops and livestock all the while being homeschooled. This gave me a connection to agriculture and a farming community. It is this love for country and community that inspired me to serve America in the US Air Force for 22 years. These 22 years included many leadership experiences at Offutt Air Force Base and 11 deployments all over the world; to include many combat deployments to Iraq and Afghanistan. I also served in the Pentagon for 3 years writing war plans.

Nebraskans are paying more for food, gas and rent. How do you plan on addressing concerns over the rise in inflation?

The first and main thing that I will do in congress is stop government COVID stimulus spending. The surge in government spending over the past 2 years is the key driver for this inflation we have. Second, we need to make America produce again. Because of excessive government regulations, companies have moved overseas. Americans are the most skilled and competent workforce and we need to produce goods in the USA. This will also help solve supply chain issues. Lastly, I will make certain that the US Government stops controlling and intimidating people with COVID mandates and vaccines. Mask and vaccine mandates have people on edge and they are killing our economy. Lastly, I am against raising interest rates because that puts pressure on the people when the real problem is the government overspending.

What is your message to Nebraska business owners who are dealing with supply chain issues and labor shortages?

There are two main things we can do to reduce supply chain issues. The first is to increase the number of truckers on the road by making it easier to become a truck driver. We must get rid of all the red tape and bureaucracy with getting certified and licensed. Second, at our ports we need to change zoning laws to allow for denser storage of shipping containers. The port of Long Beach, Calif., is allowing containers to be stacked twice as high as before which should be replicated in other ports. Lastly, we need more products made in America so that we don’t have to import them from other countries.

A recent Pew Research Poll found “strengthening the economy” should be the number one priority for the president and congress. How would you help make that happen?

Fundamental tax reform is long overdue. As the debate in Congress rages on we must stick to free-market principles. We must lower the corporate rate while also removing unnecessary special-interest deductions. We have to give corporations the incentives to repatriate their profits so we can grow our tax base, and encourage investments in THIS country. Corporations are not evil, they create jobs, employ Americans, and grow our economy. We must simplify the individual income tax, and remove deductions that distort our economy and reduce revenue unnecessarily. We must stand for pro-growth policies, because we cannot lift the poor out of poverty or raise middle class wages without a strong and growing economy. This is common sense economics, and we must show leadership to make it happen.

Do you believe Nebraska’s elections are free, fair and secure?

Yes, but to make them even more secure, I would author legislation that would secure our borders, build a wall, and establish a national voter ID. We need a national voter ID system. I spent 22 years defending our American way of life and when in congress I will continue this with an ID system.

Is illegal immigration a problem? What changes to current policy would you propose?

Yes. Absolutely. It’s the #1 or #2 issue to voters in NE-01. With porous unsecure borders we are seeing a flood of illegals that are bringing with them drugs that are killing our citizens. In the Air Force I learned that to have a secure base you must secure the perimeter. We need to build a wall and increase the capability of the Border Patrol. Border security must come first, before we have any other conversation. Enough is enough, let’s enforce our laws. We should not only build the wall but also ramp up tech-savvy ways to secure our border, like drones and sensors. My background in national security makes me uniquely qualified to assess different proposals and find the right solution. Furthermore, border security leads to better legal immigration laws. When we finally secure the border – a proposal that used to be bipartisan – we can then talk about next steps for immigration reform. America is still the shining city on the hill, and we need good, legal immigrants with skills, a hard work ethic, and conservative values to come into this country. But they should do it legally, and we should welcome them. We should move to a merit-based immigration system, so that we get the best of the best in our country. Sanctuary cities are an affront to our law enforcement and national security. When illegal immigrants commit crimes, we should enforce both criminal law AND immigration law. Encouraging law enforcement agencies to cooperate with one another is common sense, and good policy.

Should any additional steps be taken by the federal government in response to the COVID-19 pandemic?

No. Just the opposite. I will oppose ALL mandates (vaccine, mask, etc.) when I am in Congress. I will fire Fauchi and I won’t let doctors make policy decisions that I will be elected to do.

Do you support President Biden’s response to Russia’s attack on Ukraine? What other measures, if any, would you propose?

No. I speak Russian, majored in Russian, and lived in Russia so I am very familiar with the threat Russia poses to Ukraine and the world. Just like the pullout of Afghanistan, Biden’s Ukraine plan is a poor strategy that was executed too late. Our model should have been the 1980s Afghanistan, where the US ran a successful campaign to sustain the Mujahideen against the Soviets. As soon as Putin began massing forces on the border in 2021, I would have sent the Ukrainians a steady flow of small arms ammunition, counter drone rifles, javelin anti tank weapons, and stinger anti-air missiles as well as secure communication systems and medical supplies. Anti-air missiles are especially critical for protecting Ukrainian ground units from Russian air attack. I believe that if the US would have sent these weapons to Ukraine earlier, we possibly could have deterred Russia from invading. I flew combat and combat support missions in two no fly zones over Iraq (Operations Northern and Southern Watch) and do not support a no-fly zone. An air-to-air engagement between the US and Russia would expand the conflict and increase the chance for nuclear war between the US and Russia.