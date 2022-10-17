Katrina Tomsen (Katrina Tomsen)

Katrina Tomsen

Candidate for State Treasurer

Libertarian

Previous related work experience/political offices held:

I am an optometrist that works with the the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services. I am a certified teacher in Nebraska at the high school level. I volunteer as secretary/treasurer of our condominium community.

Why are you running for office?

First, I’m supporting a third party to help depolarize the Nation. Second, the Libertarians need candidates. Third, the real battles are going on at the state levels; and too many incumbents run unopposed.

What will be your top issue to tackle if elected?

If the State Treasurer is indeed the Chief Financial Officer for Nebraska, then my top issue is to sound the alarms loud enough to be heard and clearly understood about the worsening problems in Nebraska.