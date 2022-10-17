Kris Beckenbach (Kris Beckenbach)

Candidate for Lancaster County Clerk

Republican

Previous related work experience/political offices held:

I have worked in education, healthcare, government, and real estate, with experience in both public and private sector organizations. As a Legislative Aide to a Senator I have seen how the process of making laws happens on the state level. I’m anxious to see it on the county level more closely.

Why are you running for office?

The work of the County Clerk’s office is a solid match with my past experience as the leader of a large team of people in service focused organization. The timing is right as my children are grown and I have time to dedicate to running and serving in office.

What will be your top issue to tackle if elected?

Continuing to modernize the processes of the Clerk’s office as cost effectively as possible. I’ve directed an organization while taking a process from entirely paper to entirely digital. It’s a journey that can have overruns and pitfalls. I was able to avoid those and will bring that experience to modernizing how people are served in Lancaster County.